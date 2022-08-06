Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.50

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 3453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Carriage Services Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $546.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $313,673.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $313,673.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,150 shares of company stock worth $150,847. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 76.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $247,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $6,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

