Carry Price Reaches $0.0050 (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. Carry has a total market cap of $43.96 million and $1.53 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00063243 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017058 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

