Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Carvana Stock Up 40.1 %

Carvana stock traded up $13.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 46,467,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Carvana by 9,501.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 289,509 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Carvana by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 807,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,311,000 after purchasing an additional 207,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carvana by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,267,000.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

