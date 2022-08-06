Cascades (TSE:CAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04, reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CAS traded down C$0.81 on Friday, hitting C$8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,567. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$8.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg bought 5,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$950,105.30. In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total value of C$573,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,827,935.17. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$950,105.30. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,900 shares of company stock worth $57,331 and have sold 216,764 shares worth $2,187,531.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.31.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

