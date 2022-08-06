CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 291.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,354 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after buying an additional 6,466,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $186.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.