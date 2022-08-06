CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

CDW Trading Down 0.2 %

CDW stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.69. The company had a trading volume of 823,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.20. CDW has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

