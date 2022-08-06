Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $159.44 million and $12.58 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00132476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00033933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00066928 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

