Celo Dollar Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $49.61 million and approximately $220,922.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,186.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00060990 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 49,892,723 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars.

