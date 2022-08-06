Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given New GBX 155 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Centamin Price Performance
CELTF stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Centamin has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.44.
About Centamin
