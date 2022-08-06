Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given New GBX 155 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Centamin Price Performance

CELTF stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Centamin has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

