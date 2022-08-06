Centaur (CNTR) Hits Market Cap of $454,075.14

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Centaur has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $454,075.14 and $1,254.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

