Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.60 billion-$143.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.59 billion.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $94.58.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 54.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.