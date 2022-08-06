Ceres (CERES) Reaches Market Cap of $216,929.58

Ceres (CERES) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.36 or 0.00169787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $216,929.58 and approximately $4,436.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.