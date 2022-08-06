CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 30.15%.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.63. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

About CF Bankshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Bankshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 4.80% of CF Bankshares worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

