Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $201.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

