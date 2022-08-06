Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 4,588 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 44.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 319.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 60.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Vale Price Performance

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.