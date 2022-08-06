Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 523 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,503,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Prologis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 88,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Prologis by 43.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 140.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.5 %

PLD stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day moving average is $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

