Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $993,440,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $157.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.59 and its 200-day moving average is $168.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

