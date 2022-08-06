Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

ETN opened at $148.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

