Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

