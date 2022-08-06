Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,932.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,144.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,579.86.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

