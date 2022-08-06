Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,622 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,792,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.