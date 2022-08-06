Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Mizuho

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.18.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $146.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $150.61.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

