Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of LNG opened at $146.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $150.61.
Cheniere Energy Company Profile
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
