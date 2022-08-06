Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Mizuho

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $146.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.16. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $150.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.63.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 9,682.86% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

