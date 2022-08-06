Chiliz (CHZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $869.39 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $869.39 million and $125.75 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00063029 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,387,493 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.