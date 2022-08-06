Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $124.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $167.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.44.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.