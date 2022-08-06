Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.69. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 252.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $10,628,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.