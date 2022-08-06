Christian Muirhead Sells 19,109 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 144,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up 0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 24.21. The company had a trading volume of 833,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,368.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is 25.27. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 32.36.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

