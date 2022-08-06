Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,500.84

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,500.84 ($18.39) and traded as low as GBX 1,275 ($15.62). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($15.68), with a volume of 5,133 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,380.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,499.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,263.16.

In other news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 (£17.15), for a total value of £12,600 ($15,439.28). Also, insider David Taylor sold 7,000 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 (£17.15), for a total value of £98,000 ($120,083.32).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

