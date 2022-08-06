Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 189,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Chuy’s by 112.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 14.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 379,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chuy’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $6,209,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.