CIBC Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$61.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.33.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.5 %

ENB opened at C$55.35 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$46.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.66%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

