CIBC Lowers Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.75

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT to a buy rating and set a C$5.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$4.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.60. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of C$3.88 and a one year high of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$413.37 million and a PE ratio of 3.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

