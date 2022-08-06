CIBC Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.62.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$22.51 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.0719281 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

