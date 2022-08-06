Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Ciena were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 58,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 684,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

Ciena Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,272,601. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

