Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Thomas J. Aaron Buys 1,030 Shares

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $93.41 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

