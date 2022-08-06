Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $93.41 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

