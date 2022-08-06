Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cintas worth $34,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $423.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

