Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 445.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after buying an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

