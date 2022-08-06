Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.01 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $186.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

