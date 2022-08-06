Citigroup Cuts Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target to $7.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of PASG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 847.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

