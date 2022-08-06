Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.
About Clean TeQ
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.
