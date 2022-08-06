CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,262.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1,262.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,872,193 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

