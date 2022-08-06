Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.
CCEP has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($45.36) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.07) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.63.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 2.7 %
CCEP stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
