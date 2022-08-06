Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

CCEP has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($45.36) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.07) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 2.7 %

CCEP stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.