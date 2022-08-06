Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Issues Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 57.18%.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 247,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,964. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

