Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Issues Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAKGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 57.18%.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 247,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,964. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

