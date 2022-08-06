Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Issues Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 57.18%.
Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 247,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,964. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences Company Profile
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
