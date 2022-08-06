Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Releases Earnings Results

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -12.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 3.91% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.