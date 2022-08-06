Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $915.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

See Also

