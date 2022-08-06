Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $503.63

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.63 ($6.17) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($6.86). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 545 ($6.68), with a volume of 77,996 shares.

Cohort Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 516.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 504.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £224.26 million and a P/E ratio of 4,984.24.

Cohort Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.85. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is 104.09%.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

