Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.62.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.7 %

COIN stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.04. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,827,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

