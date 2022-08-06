Collateral Pay Price Hits $0.0247 on Exchanges (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $152,798.43 and approximately $434.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 76% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00620764 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015890 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Collateral Pay Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
Buying and Selling Collateral Pay
