Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 57,404 shares.The stock last traded at $122.39 and had previously closed at $125.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.61.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after buying an additional 116,551 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

